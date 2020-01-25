Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,010 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 339.8% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,095,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,191,000 after purchasing an additional 846,729 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,019,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 754,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,971,000 after purchasing an additional 583,250 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,007,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,252,000 after purchasing an additional 451,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

SNV opened at $36.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $40.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

