Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $671,000 Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $4,483,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

NYSE:PG opened at $125.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $311.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.06. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $92.97 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

