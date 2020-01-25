Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 74,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 290.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 22.0% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX stock opened at $278.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $221.47 and a 12 month high of $280.56.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,857,619.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 13,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $3,814,133.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,646,177.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.90.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.