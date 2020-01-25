Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,667 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in FedEx by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

NYSE FDX opened at $154.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

