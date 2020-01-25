Lamden (TAU) Trading 68.2% Higher Over Last Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Lamden token can now be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Bilaxy, DEx.top and IDEX. Lamden has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $36,831.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lamden has traded up 68.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00042484 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000716 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DEx.top, HitBTC, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

