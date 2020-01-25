Kyber Network One Day Volume Reaches $4.29 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Kyber Network token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00003138 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, AirSwap, GOPAX and Bancor Network. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $45.58 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kyber Network’s total supply is 211,925,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,833,893 tokens. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kyber Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Zebpay, ABCC, AirSwap, DEx.top, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Huobi, Coinrail, OKEx, Livecoin, DragonEX, Mercatox, Kucoin, Bithumb, CPDAX, Poloniex, COSS, TDAX, Neraex, Coinnest, Liqui, Tidex, CoinExchange, Bancor Network, Coinone, GOPAX, Binance, IDEX and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

