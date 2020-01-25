Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.10-7.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.635-18.635 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.61 billion.Kimberly Clark also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.10-7.35 EPS.
Shares of KMB stock opened at $143.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. Kimberly Clark has a 12 month low of $107.44 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51.
Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 12,755.36% and a net margin of 11.69%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly Clark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.69.
Kimberly Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.
