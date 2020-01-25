Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.10-7.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.635-18.635 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.61 billion.Kimberly Clark also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.10-7.35 EPS.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $143.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. Kimberly Clark has a 12 month low of $107.44 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 12,755.36% and a net margin of 11.69%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly Clark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

