Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 12,755.36%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Kimberly Clark updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.10-7.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.10-7.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $143.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark has a 12 month low of $107.44 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.65 and its 200 day moving average is $137.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

