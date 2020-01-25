Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KRP. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of KRP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 233,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.51. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.53 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. Equities analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 109,900 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 320,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 156,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

