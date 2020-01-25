Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kforce has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $42.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.37.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.32 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $435,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard M. Cocchiaro sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,416,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,864,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,052 shares of company stock worth $12,644,375. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 9.7% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 350.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 17.3% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

