KeyCorp Increases LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $48.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LPSN. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of LPSN traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $42.87. 413,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,263. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $44.02.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.69 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $747,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 269.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 111.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

