Kendall Capital Management Trims Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,441,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,044,000 after buying an additional 731,540 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,353,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,649,000 after buying an additional 33,110 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,314,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,299,000 after buying an additional 40,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,846,000 after buying an additional 195,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 987,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,549,000 after buying an additional 150,998 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of NYSE LNC traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.55. 1,669,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,712. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $67.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.11.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($2.66). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.