Kendall Capital Management Takes Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,848,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,111,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,426,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,686,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,386,000 after buying an additional 790,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $55.48. 5,520,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average is $52.45. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

