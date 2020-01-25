Kendall Capital Management Sells 90 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Kendall Capital Management cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $294,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.07.

HCA stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.45. 1,161,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,649. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $150.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.79.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

