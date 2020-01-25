Kendall Capital Management Sells 11,125 Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in SLM were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of SLM by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.48. 8,839,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.43. SLM Corp has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 24.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

