Kendall Capital Management Purchases 720 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Magna International comprises approximately 1.3% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Magna International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

Magna International stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.90. 417,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.37.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.