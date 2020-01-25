Kendall Capital Management Has $2.27 Million Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. CDW makes up approximately 1.8% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $137.92. 852,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,175. CDW has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.88.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $486,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 51,852 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $6,908,760.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 606,505 shares in the company, valued at $80,810,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,052 shares of company stock worth $15,390,634 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.