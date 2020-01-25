Kendall Capital Management Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $10,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

VGK traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,077,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,225. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.19. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $50.66 and a 12 month high of $59.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3313 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

