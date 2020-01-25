Kendall Capital Management Buys 255 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 347.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Oppenheimer raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 target price on shares of Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $503,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,584,088.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.67. 858,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $107.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.14 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

