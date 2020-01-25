Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Position Boosted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 40.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 46.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 20,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $1,316,343.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $6,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 625,291 shares of company stock worth $41,963,106. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

K stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.34. 1,506,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,428. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.12.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

