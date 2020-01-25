Kellogg (NYSE:K) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an in-line rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Kellogg from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kellogg from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays cut Kellogg to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Kellogg from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.12.

Shares of K stock traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $69.34. 1,506,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average of $63.80. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $6,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $136,063.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,427.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $41,963,106. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Kellogg by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

