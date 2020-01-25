KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Price Target Raised to GBX 540

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its target price lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the copper miner’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KAZ. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. KAZ Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 654.67 ($8.61).

Shares of KAZ Minerals stock opened at GBX 476.30 ($6.27) on Tuesday. KAZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 375.30 ($4.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 535.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 491.69.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

