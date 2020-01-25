Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Major Shareholder Puretech Health Llc Sells 2,100,000 Shares

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $200,907,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,295,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,610,630.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of KRTX traded down $15.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.75. 2,606,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,531. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $152.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,077,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $35.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $38.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.