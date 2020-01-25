Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nomura started coverage on Kadmon in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kadmon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.84.

NYSE:KDMN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $5.38.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 9,855.14% and a negative return on equity of 188.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kadmon news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,470,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDMN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kadmon by 67.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kadmon by 23.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kadmon by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 320,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kadmon by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 274,891 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

