K&S (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €14.40 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Independent Research set a €12.20 ($14.19) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of K&S in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.10 ($15.23) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €12.96 ($15.07).

K&S stock opened at €8.68 ($10.10) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €10.70 and its 200 day moving average is €12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.24. K&S has a 52-week low of €9.70 ($11.28) and a 52-week high of €18.61 ($21.64).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

