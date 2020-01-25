JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. JUST EAT PLC/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

