JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Boston Partners raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668,930 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,391 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,969,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,699 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 292.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,100,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,331,000 after buying an additional 820,208 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 643,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,756,000 after buying an additional 401,532 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $133.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

