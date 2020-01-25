JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 494

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 452 ($5.95) to GBX 494 ($6.50) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC raised shares of Auto Trader Group to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Auto Trader Group to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 604 ($7.95) to GBX 688 ($9.05) in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.50) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 577.80 ($7.60).

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 595.60 ($7.83) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 580.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 545.63. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 442.90 ($5.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07). The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

