Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.5% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $390.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $126.10 and a 12-month high of $150.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

