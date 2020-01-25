Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Increased to $161.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $147.00 to $161.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.33.

JNJ stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.32. 9,051,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,092,634. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $150.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 125,161,066 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,527 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,454 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 193.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,661,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 129.3% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,033,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,763,000 after acquiring an additional 583,023 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

