John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

John Laing Group (LON:JLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.79) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.79) price objective on shares of John Laing Group in a report on Thursday. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of John Laing Group from GBX 389 ($5.12) to GBX 369 ($4.85) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of John Laing Group from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 422.80 ($5.56).

Shares of JLG stock opened at GBX 373.40 ($4.91) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 380.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 373.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. John Laing Group has a 52-week low of GBX 320.27 ($4.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 403.40 ($5.31).

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

