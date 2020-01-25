Jibrel Network Price Up 5.6% This Week (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $4.78 million and $420.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Coinrail and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $458.03 or 0.05504873 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026692 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00127620 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020207 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033813 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Coinrail, Bibox, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

