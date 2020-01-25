Jewel Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Jewel token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00004664 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. Jewel has a market cap of $21.30 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jewel has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jewel alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.38 or 0.03095465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123944 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Jewel

Jewel (CRYPTO:JWL) is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org . Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jewel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jewel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.