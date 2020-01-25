Jefferies Financial Group Raises Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $235.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $195.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Global Payments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.51.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,190. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $110.69 and a 52-week high of $202.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 15.03%.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.35 per share, with a total value of $97,376.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,628.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $104,022.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,660,457. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

