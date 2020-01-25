Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,150 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,547,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 17.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 261,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,705,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 53,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

MMP opened at $63.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.05 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

