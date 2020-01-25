Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,357 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAX. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $90.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.64. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $91.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

