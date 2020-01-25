Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 229.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,937 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,083,000 after acquiring an additional 63,651 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,605,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,302,000 after buying an additional 72,075 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 343,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,918,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,896,000.

Shares of EWC stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

