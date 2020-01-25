Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.83.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $131.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.62. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $134.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

