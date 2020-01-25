Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,590,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,006,000 after purchasing an additional 263,260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 409.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,686,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,151,000 after buying an additional 2,159,082 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 26.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,107,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,409,000 after buying an additional 440,806 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,528,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,162,000 after buying an additional 44,943 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,525,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,427,000 after buying an additional 411,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIG. Evercore ISI began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.45.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $51.06 on Friday. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average is $53.85.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.43). American International Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.40%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

