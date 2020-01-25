Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CB Financial Services were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBFV shares. ValuEngine downgraded CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $30.41 on Friday. CB Financial Services Inc has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $163.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that CB Financial Services Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $32,153.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV).

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.