Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,680 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,154,000 after purchasing an additional 207,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,468,000 after purchasing an additional 72,084 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 518,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,563,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,249,000 after acquiring an additional 37,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $272.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $222.00 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.94.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.09.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

