James Investment Research Inc. Sells 13,744 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 287,479 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,744 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.4% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $34,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 30.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.37. 4,350,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,321,871. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $328.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 over the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. ValuEngine lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

