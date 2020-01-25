James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.07% of Magna International worth $11,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGA. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in Magna International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 358,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Magna International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Magna International by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Magna International by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 20,917 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Magna International stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $52.90. The stock had a trading volume of 417,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,449. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $57.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Magna International’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

