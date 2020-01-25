James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 9,866 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Standpoint Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.24.

Shares of CAT traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.38. 2,521,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.41 and its 200-day moving average is $134.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

