James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Avery Dennison accounts for 1.0% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $14,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 255.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth $469,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 246,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 9.9% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NYSE:AVY traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.68. 342,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,312. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.82 and a 200 day moving average of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $134.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

