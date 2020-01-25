James Investment Research Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,628 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Avnet worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Avnet by 20.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 143,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 24,285 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 381,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after acquiring an additional 199,128 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Avnet by 2,657.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 185,856 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $10,840,642.28. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVT traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,850. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.09. Avnet has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cross Research cut shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

