James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,251,000 after buying an additional 311,401 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,164,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,719,000 after acquiring an additional 560,098 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,274,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,469,000 after acquiring an additional 64,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 920,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.37. The company had a trading volume of 906,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,550. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.29. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $145.69 and a 12-month high of $184.79.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

