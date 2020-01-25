J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $1 Million in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Svb Leerink began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

GSK opened at $47.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

