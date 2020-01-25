J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,549 iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 31,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

ICF opened at $120.65 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.44.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

