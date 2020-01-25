J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 130,276 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 130,276 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,000. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.0% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.41.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $60.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $250.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average is $59.13.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

